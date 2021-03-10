Skip to main content
New Milford nonprofit helps paraplegic with home project

From left, William Bradley of Patriot Construction and Property Maintenance, Henry Brown, Sean Quigg, Mayor Pete Bass

Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — Wheels for Wheels Inc., a non-profit organization based in New Milford, has coordinated a project resulting in installation of adaptive home technology - providing a “personal solution” for a New Milford resident who is a paraplegic.

Henry Brown, a resident of Indian Fields Apartments in New Milford met with Sean Quigg, president of Wheels for Wheels and Mayor Bass requesting assistance in obtaining an automatic door opener for his home. Mr. Brown has been a paraplegic for about six years and uses a power wheelchair full time. Opening the front door of his apartment has been a challenge, resulting in damage to his wheelchair and the walls and door of his apartment. In response to Mr. Brown’s request, the Town Social Services Department funded the purchase of an automatic door opener. The next challenge was to get the automatic door opener installed.

In October, 2020 the Wheels for Wheels Board of Directors discussed the cost, feasibility and scope of work involved in installing the opener. The Board felt this project would have a high level of positive impact on Mr. Brown’s daily life and decided to make this project a priority, according to an announcement.

Mr. Quigg reached out to Ivana Butera, social services director, Mayor Bass and Collean Toupin of Millennium Realty - the management company for the Indian Fields Apartments.

The next challenge was to find a contractor to do the installation work. William Bradley of Patriot Construction and Property Management, a licensed contractor and military veteran stepped-up and offered to do the project at no cost.

The collaborative effort between New Milford and Wheels for Wheels has resulted in Brown being able to easily open his door to get outside - which has greatly improved his independence and peace of mind to enjoy his apartment and front porch, with Brown’s service dog, Hank.

Wheels for Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving, uplifting and mobilizing the disabled community through advocacy, education and realized successes that foster compassion and advance accessibility. For more information, contact Sean Quigg at sean@wheelsforwheels.com. Wheels for Wheels is holding its annual Car Show fundraiser at the Pettibone Community Center May 1.