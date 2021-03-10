New Milford nonprofit helps paraplegic with home project

Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — Wheels for Wheels Inc., a non-profit organization based in New Milford, has coordinated a project resulting in installation of adaptive home technology - providing a “personal solution” for a New Milford resident who is a paraplegic.

Henry Brown, a resident of Indian Fields Apartments in New Milford met with Sean Quigg, president of Wheels for Wheels and Mayor Bass requesting assistance in obtaining an automatic door opener for his home. Mr. Brown has been a paraplegic for about six years and uses a power wheelchair full time. Opening the front door of his apartment has been a challenge, resulting in damage to his wheelchair and the walls and door of his apartment. In response to Mr. Brown’s request, the Town Social Services Department funded the purchase of an automatic door opener. The next challenge was to get the automatic door opener installed.