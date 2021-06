NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio and Lorraine Ryan are sponsoring “The Barn Quilt Hunt,” a summer photo scavenger hunt to find the 19 quilts painted on barns in New Milford. Ten of Ryan’s paintings of the area barns are hanging in Gallery 25 in the historic Railroad Station at 11 Railroad St.

The public is invited to come in and see the paintings and pick up a map of the Barn Quilt Trail. Gallery hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.