Mayor Pete Bass thanks Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient John Avalone for his service during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less
Purple Heart recipient Daniel Eddinger, from the George Washington Chapter 1 Military Order of the Purple Heart, stands and salutes during the National Anthem during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less
Christine Lalli, of New Milford, watches her father, Nicholas Hnyda, a Purple Heart recipient, during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less
Charles Gallagher, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient from East Haven, stands with other recipients during a ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less
Jeffrey McBreairty, Commander Ezra Woods American Legion Post 31, speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.
James Delancy, Sr, State Commander VFW, speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.
State Representative Bill Buckbee speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.
Mayor Pete Bass speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.
Ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.
New Milford became the fifth Connecticut municipality Saturday to be named a “Purple Heart Town” to honor recipients of the Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military decoration.
“We want to show our appreciation for the sacrifices the Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms and show them the honor and support they deserve,” Mayor Pete Bass said.
The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.
Clinton, Coventry, Guilford and Danbury, designated in 2016, are Purple Heart municipalities.