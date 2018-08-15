Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

Image 1 of 9 Mayor Pete Bass thanks Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient John Avalone for his service during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less Mayor Pete Bass thanks Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient John Avalone for his service during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 9 Purple Heart recipient Daniel Eddinger, from the George Washington Chapter 1 Military Order of the Purple Heart, stands and salutes during the National Anthem during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less Purple Heart recipient Daniel Eddinger, from the George Washington Chapter 1 Military Order of the Purple Heart, stands and salutes during the National Anthem during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 9 Christine Lalli, of New Milford, watches her father, Nicholas Hnyda, a Purple Heart recipient, during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less Christine Lalli, of New Milford, watches her father, Nicholas Hnyda, a Purple Heart recipient, during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 9 Charles Gallagher, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient from East Haven, stands with other recipients during a ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. less Charles Gallagher, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient from East Haven, stands with other recipients during a ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 9 Jeffrey McBreairty, Commander Ezra Woods American Legion Post 31, speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. Jeffrey McBreairty, Commander Ezra Woods American Legion Post 31, speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 9 James Delancy, Sr, State Commander VFW, speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. James Delancy, Sr, State Commander VFW, speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 9 State Representative Bill Buckbee speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. State Representative Bill Buckbee speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 9 Mayor Pete Bass speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. Mayor Pete Bass speaks during the ceremony to celebrate the designation of New Milford as a Purple Heart Town. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in New Milford, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media