NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave., has been honoring prominent women in the town’s history during Women’s History Month.

Sarah Sanford Black (1841-1910), the founder and director of the Ingleside School for Girls along Aspetuck Avenue in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was also active in town activities while guiding Ingleside students toward whatever path in life they might choose.