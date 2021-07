NEW MILFORD — Town resident Billy Hicks will star in Stephen Schwartz’s “Godspell” on Friday, July 23.

Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating 37 seasons as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, is kicking off its 2021 season with Stephen Schwartz’s jubilant, feel-good musical hit “Godspell,” based on the Gospel of St. Matthew and Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love.

The show plays July 23 to Aug. 7. Staged on the grounds of the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, performances take place outdoors under the stars Friday through Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., with additional specially discounted performances on Thursday July 29 and August 5.

Grounds open at 7 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students (with ID) and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (July 29 and August 5), tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the concession area, and a snack/soft drink concession is on site.

For tickets and further information, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.