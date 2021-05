NEW MILFORD — Town resident Sean Quigg is on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

Through a nonprofit organization he founded in 2020 called Wheels for Wheels, he had two ramps built at two local businesses.

The ramps were built outside of All Aboard Pizzeria and Theo’s Downtown Diner, both at 14 Railroad St. Construction took two days. The finishing touches are to be put on over the weekend.

Previously, there was one, 5-inch high step at the entrances of both businesses. The steps were taken down and replaced with the ramps.

“The ramps into a diner and pizza place may not seem too important to some, as they are amenities,” said Quigg, 27, who was born with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and received his first power wheelchair when he was 9.

“But I remember how I felt as a teen being unable to join my peers and being left outside anytime we were downtown and wanted pizza,” he said. “They’d often run in and grab a slice, go and accommodate me as best as possible, but I knew I was preventing them from sitting in the AC and taking a load off on a hot summer day.”

The project, which costs about $2,000, was completed by Rampage Skate Shop & Skatepark Equipment, a Bridgeport business that is now closed.

“We appreciate Theo and Jim for their patience, willingness, and understanding — letting us get this project done for them and our community,” Quigg said.

Wheels for Wheels

The mission of Wheels for Wheels is to mobilize and uplift people with disabilities , according to Quigg.

Wheels for Wheels has been fundraising since 2016.

“It was a grassroots effort. We would hold an event, fund raise and then donate it to a nonprofit,” Quigg said. “But we felt since we were going to continue doing this, we should start our own thing.”

Since the organization was founded, it has raised $50,000 through car shows, a private award, and its participation in the Give Local initiative in town, he said.

There are six board members and several dozen volunteers involved with the nonprofit, according to Quigg.

In March, Wheels for Wheels funded an automatic door opener for a town resident. In December 2020, Quigg received a $10,000 award from a fundraising platform called Omaze. “They do giveaways and sweepstakes and take their profits and give it back to nonprofits and communities,” said Quigg, who received the award for his work to raise awareness of DMD. He donated the award money to Wheels for Wheels.

Wheels for Wheels focuses on both community solutions — projects that benefit many, and personal solutions, which help individuals.

Going forward, Wheels for Wheels will also focus on automotive solutions.

“That’s our end goal,” Quigg said. “That’s why it’s Wheels for Wheels. We’re using the automotive community to fundraise and then we want to put that money towards helping disabled people get accessible vehicles. They’re so expensive.”

Quigg has been promoting the services of his nonprofit by handing out applications at local community events, such as at the New Milford G.O.A.T. Days Celebration last week.

“If people have ideas or needs, we are happy to have them reach out to us through our website, and fill out an application,” Quigg said.

Jim Classey, owner of All Aboard Pizzeria, commended Quigg and the nonprofit.

“It’s a great thing they are doing,” he said. “Hopefully, some of the other businesses that don’t have (wheelchair) access will go forward and do it with them.”

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said he’s thankful to Quigg and Wheels for Wheels. “Those that need wheelchair access can now enjoy eating inside at All Aboard Pizza and Theo’s Restaurant. Wheels for Wheels’ mission of making areas more accessible became a reality for these wonderful New Milford restaurants,” he said. “Thank you, Sean.”

Quigg hopes to spread the word about the organization in order to be able to help more people.

“Starting during COVID really held us up. We weren’t able to focus on it as much as we would have liked,” he said. “But now that things are getting back to normal, we’re trying to do as much as we can, as quickly as we can.”

“We will do anything to make people more independent and more mobile,” Quigg said.

sfox@milfordmirror.com