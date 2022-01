NEW MILFORD — In the early 1980s, while resident Dave Del Monte was at his grandparent’s house in Port Chester, NY, he discovered his mother’s old 1950s records — and took an instant liking to them.

“I started going through them and playing them. The first album I pulled out was Elvis Presley’s first album,” said Del Monte, a 50-year-old father of two.

“Hound Dog” and “Blue Suede Shoes” were the first Elvis songs he ever heard.

“I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” he said.

From that moment, he said he wanted to learn how to play the guitar.

“I liked the rhythm, the beat and just the whole package of that kind of music,” he said.

Del Monte’s interest was what led to his thriving hobby as a self-taught recording and rockabilly artist.

“Rockabilly is probably the earliest form of rock and roll,” Del Monte said. “It combines rhythm and blues and early country and western music, and is usually uptempo.”

To date, Del Monte, who performs throughout the Tri-state area, has released 23 songs, 11 of which is original music. His music can be heard on Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.

The early years

Aside from Del Monte’s mother Frances, his father Edward also liked 1950s music, and the younger Del Monte would hear the voices of Elvis, Buddy Holly and Dion on his father’s eight-track tape player in the car when the two were driving around town.

When Del Monte was 14, he taught himself to play guitar on an Ibanez Artist, which he bought at Sam Ash Music Stores in 1983, and still owns.

“I started with a book and record and used some magazines,” he said. “I also talked to some friends and did a lot of listening and a lot of practicing.”

As a teenager at Port Chester High School, Del Monte experimented with a lot of different kinds of music, such as hard rock and heavy metal “because that what was popular at the time,” he said.

It wasn’t until about 20 years ago that he decided to start recording the music for which he first fell in love — rock and roll and rockabilly — and the one-man band “Dave Del Monte & The Cross County Boys” was formed.

“As a Christmas present, my wife bought me a four track recorder and I started using that to record. I started to learn how to play the upright base so at the time, I was just using the guitar, the upright base and the acoustic guitar.”

He began releasing cover songs by artists including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Charlie Feathers, Gene Vincent, Link Wray and Dick Dale.

In the early 2000s, he released two full-length CDs, “Follically Impaired” and “Cross The Line,” and appeared on the “Rockabilly Burnout Vol. 1” for the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Original music

About three years ago, Del Monte began to want to write his own music.

“It kind of evolved from listening and copying Elvis, Buddy Holly, Gene Vincent, to writing my own rockabilly songs,” he said.

Awhile ago, a friend told him he should write a song called “Carburetor for Christmas” — and that stuck with him for many years.

“About three years ago, I called him and said, ‘Check your email. Listen to this.’ I had recorded a song and put it out in 2019 as part of a Christmas EP (extended play) called Yule Boogie. It’s gotten plays the past three Christmases on the radio.”

From that point, his hobby took off in a new direction as he started to think of lyrics for his own songs.

Del Monte practices in a small recording studio in his basement. Sometimes a song will come to him in 10 minutes; other times, it will take him a month.

He gets ideas for material from anywhere and everywhere, he said.

“Sometimes, I will get an idea from a saying,” he said. “I will see something somewhere, like one of the songs I put out this year was called ‘Sloppy Jalopy.’ A friend of mine had posted something from ‘Follow That Bird,’ the Sesame Street movie. In Oscar’s car was the Sloppy Jalopy, and I was like, “Sloppy Jalopy — that’s a car song. That’s a rockabilly song.”

Last July, Del Monte was interviewed by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass and performed in a Town Hall, playing some of his favorites — “Sloppy Jalopy,” “Hunker in my bunker,” and “Don’t be Cruel.”

He also played at the Farmers Market on the New Milford Green.

He has performed several gigs in New Jersey with the rockabilly band Crash Gordon and artist Debra Dynamite. He also played with the group Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones.

Several months ago, Crash Gordon and Debra Dynamite invited Del Monte to open with them for rockabilly legend and singer Robert Gordon.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “They backed me up and I played about three or four songs with them.”

Del Monte, who works as a controller with an electronics company in Mount Kisco, NY., said he would love to make his music into full time career if he could, “but it’s not a stable income.”

A new holiday song, “Drag Racing Santa,” was released last November. Releases this year include “Great Googa Mooga” “Sit-Down Comedian” and “Stampede.”

‘A dream come true’

Del Monte gets feedback for his music from disc jockeys for whom he sends his music. From them, he said he has learned people prefer to listen to and play original songs over remakes.

“They said if you want to get your stuff played, we really want to hear you. We want to hear what you’re about. They said cover songs are nice but they really want to hear original material” he said.

That’s not a problem for Del Monte.

“I enjoy being able to create music on my own terms,” he said.

His best critic is his wife Wendy, who he runs all his music by, to get a fresh take on it.

“I usually test out songs with her before I start recording. One of the things she’s hammered into me is to put more of myself into it when I’m singing. She can be tough. She doesn’t mince words. I’ve written whole songs I thought were good and she said, ‘Nope, not feeling it,” he said.

He said feedback is needed for any artist.

“When you’re working by yourself, if you’re recording or just listening, you have to have someone else listening to your music. Otherwise, you’re just recording and listening and you’re doing everything. You may think it’s the greatest thing in the world but someone else listens to it and they’re like, ‘listen to that again,’” he said.

He said his best played music is a Halloween song called “Haunted Horror Howl.”

“That one was probably on about 50 or 60 radio stations and Internet stations,” he said. It will be on a vinyl record compilation on Missing Fink Records, which is due to come out any day.

Del Monte plans to release a full-length CD in the coming year.

When it comes to his lyrics and music as a whole, he said he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

“I like to keep it fun,” he said. “Hopefully, when you hear one of my songs, it will make you smile, make you laugh, make you chuckle — maybe it will make you dance.”

Del Monte describes his music accomplishments as “a dream come true.”

“This is just a hobby gone mad,” he said.

sfox@milfordmirror.com 203-948-9802