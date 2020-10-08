New Milford library board focused on using tax dollars ‘wisely’ during renovation

NEW MILFORD — Construction of a renovated New Milford Public Library is well underway.

The library’s Board of Trustees released a statement Thursday about the construction progress.

“The Clerk of the Works (project manager) is on site every day, full time, overseeing the construction on behalf of the town, working with the architects and the building contractor to ensure that the project is on schedule, on budget and built to the highest quality,” the press release stated.

Construction began July 1 with Phase 1 and is expected to be done in a year. Phase 2 will begin after that. The project is expected to be completed Dec. 29, 2021.

During this first phase, the interior of the 1970s addition and the first floor of the Goodman House are being renovated, and the exterior of some sections of the 1970s addition is being readied to accommodate a new structural design.

Additionally, a new second floor is being added to the top of the existing 1970s building that will add 6,000 square feet of space.

An additional elevator and stairway are being built to allow easy access for all and new foundations are being constructed that will support the added steel structure.

“The Building Committee and a subcommittee are working with the library’s architects’ interior designers to choose colors, flooring materials, lighting, etc.,” the release stated.

“In the coming weeks they will also decide on additional furnishings to compliment the many existing pieces that are in storage,” the release continued.

The construction is being done in phases, according to the statement that said when the new addition and the Goodman house are completed, library operations will move into those areas and an interior renovation of the 1897 building will take place.

Phase 2, which focuses on the 1897 building, is expected to last 183 days. Residents are advised the schedule is subject to change.

“The Building and Construction Committee is extremely conscious about using your tax dollars wisely and keeping costs within our established budget,” the statement said. “We work hard to meet those goals.”

“Our Clerk of the Works keeps the committee apprised bimonthly on our expenditures and also presents us with cost saving alternatives when needed while maintaining the quality and integrity of our original plans,” it states.

The library will continue to be open to the public for curbside book delivery only and online programming during construction.

Outside book drops on Whittlesey Avenue are open Mondays from 10 a.m. and overnight until 9 a.m. Tuesdays and again Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191 or visit https://www.newmilfordlibrary.org.