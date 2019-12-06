Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were lighted. This is the 53rd year the trees have been put up by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church and lighted. Above, Santa acknowledges a believer in the crowd of those gathered for the lighting of the trees.
The cold temperature didn’t deter New Milford residents from gathering at the bandstand Saturday for the 53rd annual lighting of the Christmas trees on the Village Green. The event, coordinated by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, included the tree lighting and visits with Santa. The trees are put up annually by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church. For more information about holiday offerings in the community, see Pages S7-11.