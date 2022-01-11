NEW MILFORD — The town’s health department is officially joining a regional health district following a public hearing and Town Council vote this week.
New Milford Health Department will join forces with the Pomperaug District Department of Health — serving Southbury, Oxford and Woodbury — to become the Housatonic Valley Health District at the start of February. The merger includes cost savings for New Milford, increased staffing and sanitarians, and expanded health services and offerings, officials said.