New Milford historical society offering scholarship to Gaylordsville residents

NEW MILFORD — The Gaylordsville Historical Society is offering a continuing Educational Scholarship, open to Gaylordsville residents with a mailing address of 06755.

It is the Rosemarie (Mimi) Burkhardt Continuing Education Scholarship. This scholarship is open to residents of all ages wishing to further their educational experience. This may include a college course for college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students; an enrichment course for senior citizens such as a Road Scholar or perhaps an Audubon Society class; a certification course; or an adult education course.