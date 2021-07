NEW MILFORD — Gaylordsville's historic buildings — the Red Schoolhouse, Brown's Forge and the Merwinsville Hotel, are open Sundays in July and August from 2 to 4 p.m., starting on July 11.

The Red Schoolhouse, located on Gaylord Road, was built in 1740 and was restored by the town of New Milford in 1998. On display are many pictures of former students and other Gaylordsville scenes.