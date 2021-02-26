New Milford health and rehab facility gets homemade valentines, roses

NEW MILFORD — AARP’s Wish of a Lifetime’s Cupid Program, Girl Scouts and students helped to spread “a little extra love” this Valentine’s Day to the residents and patients of Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation (CVHR), 30 Park Lane East. Along with homemade Valentine’s cards, they received long-stemmed roses.

“The adorably illustrated and handwritten cards were provided by this year’s program cosponsor, Girl Scouts of the USA, with the help of local schools across America, and the elegant long stem roses were donated by AARP, as part of its annual Wish of a Lifetime’s Cupid Crew program,” said Melissa Marici, CHVR community outreach director. “The goal is to create intergenerational connections and send messages of care and kindness to help combat the negative effects of social isolation among older adults.”