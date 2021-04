Contributed photo

Alexi Schmidt; an 11 year old level 8 gymnast from Elite Gymnastics Center in New Milford, competed at the Women’s 2021 CT State Gymnastics Competition held in Franklin.

Her performance gained her a spot at this year’s regional competition. She placed first on bars, which earned her a gold medal in the event. She also took fourth on vault and floor and third All Around, for a bronze medal.