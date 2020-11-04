New Milford groups look to help children ‘thrive’ through ‘Sweet Dreams Project’

NEW MILFORD — There’s something comforting about snuggling under a blanket this time of year.

That’s what the Charles Merriman Chapter, Children of the American Revolution and the United Way of Western Connecticut are thinking about as they kick off their “Sweet Dreams Project.

The project, which launched Tuesday, is geared at supplying local children aged newborn through pre-teen with a set of new pajamas and new books.

“In these uncertain times, we want to provide children with a comforting bedtime routine to help them thrive,” said Jennie Rehnberg, senior president of CAR.

Items for boys and girls can be dropped off at the Roger Sherman Town Hall at 10 Main St., beginning Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the first day, donations are welcome at town hall weekdays through Dec. 12.

DAR members “got to talking about kids and the holidays and winter being on the horizon and thought about PJs and books,” said Katy Francis, a member of the Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. “We came up with turning the concept of ‘Once Upon a Time’ into tonight by making these donations.”

Rehnberg said she has observed and listened to CAR members throughout the pandemic and “many of them are scared and uncertain.”

“I thought this would be a great way to let them know, to somehow give them some normalcy,” she related. “They can have a good book, sit in pajamas and have a loved one read to them.”

Rehnberg, a Roger Sherman Chapter, DAR member, honorary state regent and national curator general for DAR, said monetary donations are also welcome.

For more information, contact Rehnberg at 860-354-5521 or hcrkhf@aol.com.