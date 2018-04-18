New Milford girls track off to strong start

The New Milford High School girls track and field team swept its first SouthWest Conference meet of the season and is off to a strong start.

The Green Wave have run three meets so far this season — the Bloomfield Invitational, at Brookfield with Immaculate and Bethel, and the Spartan Twilight Relays.

New Milford swept Brookfield (102-35), Immaculate (92-37) and Bethel (85.5-48.5) on April 9.

At the Bloomfield Invitational two days earlier, Darcy Cook won the 300 meter hurdles in 49.40 seconds and was second in the 100 meter hurdles. Julia Quinn was second in the 1600 while Ciara Anderson was third in the 400.

Cassidy Ranno was fourth in the 800 while Brooke Morabito and Katie Delaney finished second and third, respectively, in the 3200.

Cook getting off to a fast start is no surprise to the Green Wave.

“Darcy is a senior captain and an all-around athlete for us,” coach Casey Gawlak said. “She will lead the way as one of the best in the state in both high hurdles and intermediate hurdles and the long jump.”

Gawlak said that junior Brooke Morabito and seniors Julia Quinn and captain Sara Grudzwick will lead the mid-distance and distance events.

Senior Captain Isabel Feliz, triple jump, and senior Whitney Fitzgerald, long jump, will lead the jumps.

Senior Captain Emily Prizio, and seniors Angela DiMascio and Sorangely Presinal will be counted on in the throws.

The sprinters are led by senior Katie Grinnell, junior Souraya Taouil, junior Emma Street, and sophomore McKenzie Kleppin.

Newcomers to the team are freshmen Ciara Anderson (400), Shannon Palmer (1600), Shae Zeitler (1600). They have already qualified for the states in those events.

Sophomore Kaley Toth has shown promise in the sprints and junior Katie Delaney in distance, Gawlak said.