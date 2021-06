NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is looking for new local artist members to be part of the cooperative gallery or artists that would like to be Featured Artists for one month. All mediums are accepted: paintings, photographs, glass, pottery, fine woodworking, and jewelry. Artwork must be created by the artist and will be juried in based on quality, uniqueness and fit with the gallery. .

There is an annual fee and a 20 percent commission on works sold.