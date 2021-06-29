New Milford gallery featuring paintings by artist Sue Healy

NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is presenting a new featured artist, Sue Healy. She has created “Moments in Time” realistic paintings of still lifes and nature’s detail. The Featured Artist Show will run from July 3 - Aug 1. The Members show “Full Bloom” is from May 29 - Aug. 1, and features paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery, glass, cards and more. Meet Featured Artist Sue Healy and other artists 1- 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Healy’s Still Life Painting Workshop is Saturday July 17. Gallery 25 is located at 11 Railroad Street in New Milford and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts. For more information: gallery25ct.com

Healy has completed a series of eight paintings based on the books of “Alice in Wonderland.” She will teach a workshop for adults and teens from a still life of the White Rabbit at Gallery 25, Saturday July 17, 1-4 p.m.