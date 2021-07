NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio presents “A Legacy of Light” oil paintings by Mark Wells (1947-2021).

There is also a new Members show “Indian Summer” featuring paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery, glass, cards and more.

The Featured Artist Show will run from Aug. 7-Aug. 29. The Members show is from Aug. 7-Sept. 26.

Meet the Featured Artist Mark Wells’ wife and family and other artists at the opening reception Saturday Aug. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Wells recently passed away, but before he died, he gave insights into his love of painting. "My artistic goal is to capture the essence and mood of the New England landscape.”

“In this beginning phase I work quickly, assimilating the massive amount of information presented by nature into the forms, colors, composition and mood that most interest me. In the following days after an outdoor session, I work on the painting in my studio. I start by making subtle changes in the composition, strengthening some of the details, establishing color relationships and highlighting the lights and darks,” he said. His hope was that the viewer could share with him his love of the landscapes of the Northeast states and that they may enjoy his attempts to bring some of that beauty to canvas, an announcement said.

Wells studied Fine Arts at the Paier School of Art in Hamden and received an associates degree in art from Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted. He also attended drawing and painting workshops at the Washington Art Association and the Creative Arts Studio in New Haven.

His award-winning paintings have been shown throughout Connecticut and in Bennington, Vermont and are in private collections. Mark was a Vietnam veteran. He worked in electrical supply for 30 years, but his passion was painting. He lived in Northfield.

The 14 members of Gallery 25 have new paintings and photographs featuring a range from contemporary to traditional including local scenes and cards; functional and artistic pottery, wood and glass plus a range of jewelry.

Additional August activities include an Artist Critique by Adele Moros on Friday Aug. 13 from 4-7 p.m. The Gallery will also be part of the New Milford Aug 14 Art Walk from noon-5 p.m. with artist demonstrations outside and inside the gallery.

For more information about the Gallery 25 and this event, please visit the website: www.gallery25ct.com or email: Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Gallery 25 is located at 11 Railroad Street in New Milford and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts.