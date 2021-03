NEW MILFORD — A local mental health practitioner will be giving a free, virtual webinar called Coping With Kids: From COVID Chaos To Calm.

Given the fluid and diverse ways COVID-19 is impacting parents and their children, New Milford based mental health practitioner Ron Arden has developed an online webinar and discussion.

During the hour, Arden will briefly present an overall big picture of his observations in children of the following:

Lost security and safety

Fear/Terror

Change in routines

Technology challenges

Acting out as the new norm

Redefined socialization

Additionally, Arden will share some of the key insights and implications he said he has gained from the parents he works with in his practice. For example, “I am so frustrated that my kid refuses to leave me alone when I have to work. He simply doesn’t get that mommy is working and he has school work. Why doesn’t he understand? I’m going nuts trying to keep him focused and happy but I feel like I am a failure when it comes to this.”

This will be followed by a discussion of the issues submitted by the participants prior to the webinar as well as any other issues that may arise.

The seminar will be given March 31 and April 5 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. To register and for questions, email

ron@thelifenavigation.com.

Note: To help maximize addressing the specific household challenges faced by each household, each webinar is limited to 20 participants.

Arden has over 40 years of experience as a mental health practitioner, starting as a psychotherapist who specialized in stress and anxiety, depression, relationships and family dynamics, bullying and trauma, such as: emotional and/or physical abuse, sexual assault, PTSD, and bullying. During his early career, he was on the faculty at the Rutgers Summer School of Alcoholism Studies and ran workshops for healthcare professionals focused on substance abuse. He also worked with high-risk patients.

In his private practice, he has experience with family and workplace stress, self-esteem, relationship issues, substance abuse, aging, intimacy, sexuality, gender, sexual and physical abuse, and most recently, the impact of COVID-19.

For more information on Arden, visit www.thelifenavigation.com.