New Milford entertainment firm holding Pride Month events

Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — June is Happy Pride month and KBJB Entertainment is kicking it off with a HoeDown.

Prize Bingo for LOHR (to benefit Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue) on June 19 (barn doors open 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.) Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue is at 2699 NY-22 #334, Dover Plains, NY. The cost of $25 includes two Bingo boards and the show, raffles and prizes, Butchy's BBQ Truck, hotdog cart. This is rated R. Beer, wine and beverages will be sold through Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue. No outside alcohol is permitted.