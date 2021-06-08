Skip to main content
New Milford entertainment firm holding Pride Month events

June is Happy Pride month, and a New Milford entertainment firm, KBJB Entertainment, is kicking it off with a HoeDown event on Saturday, June 19, with the barn doors at Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue in Dover Plains, N.Y., opening at 7 p.m., and the show starting at 8 p.m.

NEW MILFORD — June is Happy Pride month and KBJB Entertainment is kicking it off with a HoeDown.

Prize Bingo for LOHR (to benefit Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue) on June 19 (barn doors open 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.) Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue is at 2699 NY-22 #334, Dover Plains, NY. The cost of $25 includes two Bingo boards and the show, raffles and prizes, Butchy's BBQ Truck, hotdog cart. This is rated R. Beer, wine and beverages will be sold through Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Other events include the following:

Drag Queen Story Hour

June 26, at 130 p.m., Deja Vudu Vintage, 285 Litchfield Road New Milford. With Mermaid Queen Bella Noche and her friend Kaleidoscope Kali as they read books and play games. It’s open to all ages. There is very limited seating. Cost is $10 per person.

Mermaid & The “Comedium” Blingo Trivia

June 26 at 9 p.m., Craft Kitchen, Plainville, 400 New Britain Ave., sponsored by Litchfield Distillery

Join Bella Noche NYC’s Mermaid Queen and Teresa the Long Island "Comedium" for a night of fun prizes and giveaways. $20 includes two bingo boards. More boards will be available for purchase. The Litchfield distillery will have a tasting table all night.

Love, American Style Prize Bingo

July 3, doors open at 7 p.m., VFW Post 149, 5 Byron Street, Danbury.

The Queens are back and calling balls for the red, white and blue. There will be an evening of prizes for the armed forces. The cost of $25 includes two bingo boards and the show. More boards will be available for purchase. Rated R~18 and over. A full bar and food will be available for purchase through the VFW. No outside alcohol is permitted.

For more information and tickets, contact KBJB Entertainment at kbjbradio@gmail.com or 860-350-8152.