New Milford dominates boards in win over Bethel

Bethel's Lorenzo Almonte (12) defends New Milford's John Fitzmaurice (5) in the boys basketball game between Bethel and New Milford high schools, Friday night, January 4, 2019, at New Milford High School, New Milford, Conn.

NEW MILFORD — Through much of the first three quarters of New Milford’s game with Bethel last Friday night, the Green Wave’s best offense was a missed shot.

Then the threes began to start raining.

Cleaning up on the offensive glass sparked several key runs for New Milford, which buried 11 triples in a 72-54 win over Bethel in a non-league matchup between SWC rivals. The Green Wave improved to 4-1 in what’s becoming a promising opening month of the season.

“We don’t have a true post player, so we concentrate on all of our guards and forwards being able to be athletic and get to the boards,” Green Wave coach Al Tolomeo said. “You have to get as many easy second chances as you can and that’s something that we’ve been focusing on.”

Four players scored in double figures for New Milford, which boasts a deep rotation. Tyler Bowe led the Green Wave with 19 points while John Fitzmaurice had 15 and Eric Habjan added 14. New Milford led from wire-to-wire by building an 8-0 lead and never letting it decrease to fewer than five.

But the second-chance points hurt Bethel dearly to thwart any hopes of a comeback. Several possessions ended in four or five shots — and eventually a make — for the hosts.

“We stressed it for four days,” Bethel coach Matt Lisi said. “All we talked about was matching their physicality, being as tough as them and we flat out weren’t. I told them throughout the game as soon as we match their physicality and rebounded with them, we’d get back into the game. And we never did.”

SEARCHING FOR NO. 1

Bethel (0-5) has come close to claiming its first win under Lisi, though Friday wasn’t one of them. The Wildcats — who are still playing without the injured Chris Towey — will get another chance this Friday against Brookfield.

“We’re still learning how to win,” Lisi said. “We have a culture right now that’s not going to change overnight. We’re trying to learn how to win. We don’t know how to win yet but we’re getting there.”

Tyler Zegray led all scorers with 20 points for Bethel while Jack Carraturo added 10.

Player of the game

Tyler Bowe, New Milford: Sunk three triples and was one of several Green Wave players with offensive put backs.

“For a 6-foot-4 kid who can play with his back to the basket and shoot the way he does, he’s a tough matchup,” Tolomeo said. “He’s getting better every day. He’s attacking the rim and rebounding the basketball.”

NEW MILFORD 72, BETHEL 54

BETHEL (0-5)

Tyler Zegray 6 7-10 20 Luke Lacey 2 2-2 7 Kevin Legnard 2 0-0 6 Marcus Buyton 1 0-0 2 Jack Carraturo 4 1-2 10 Dylan Breeland 0 2-2 2 Lorenzo Almonte 1 0-2 3 Nate Correard 0 0-1 0 Nico Maiurro 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 12-19 54.

NEW MILFORD (4-1)

Jason Morales 0 0-2 0 John Fitzmaurice 6 0-0 15 Tyler Bowe 7 2-3 19 Eric Habjan 5 2-2 14 Eric Diaz 4 1-2 10 Hunter Skelly 2 2-3 6 Anthony Trocchio 3 0-0 8. Totals: 27 7-12 72.

BETHEL 9 21 15 9 — 54

NEW MILFORD 18 19 18 15 — 72

3-pointers: B—Zegray, Lacey, Legnard 2, Carraturo, Almonte, Maiurro; NM—Fitzmaurice 3, Bowe 3, Habjan 2, Diaz, Troccio 2.