  • New Milford’s Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen’s dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park’s Halloween event last year. Photo: Courtesy Of Deborra Andersen / Danbury News Times Contributed

    New Milford’s Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen’s dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park’s Halloween event last year.

    less

    New Milford’s Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen’s dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park’s Halloween

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Deborra Andersen
Photo: Courtesy Of Deborra Andersen
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

New Milford’s Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen’s dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park’s Halloween event last year.

less

New Milford’s Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen’s dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park’s Halloween

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Deborra Andersen

Candlewoof, New Milford’s dog park, will offer a Halloween membership drive and dog costume contest Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Members are invited to stop by and pick up the new Candlewoof dog tag.

Interested members can join for $20.

The costume contest will begin at 3 p.m. at the Pickett District Road park.