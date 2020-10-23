New Milford dog park sets Halloween event

New Milford's Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen's dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park's Halloween event last year.

Candlewoof, New Milford’s dog park, will offer a Halloween membership drive and dog costume contest Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Members are invited to stop by and pick up the new Candlewoof dog tag.

Interested members can join for $20.

The costume contest will begin at 3 p.m. at the Pickett District Road park.