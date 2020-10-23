-
New Milford’s Candlewoof dog park on Pickett District Road will hold a Halloween event Oct. 24. Above, Deborra Andersen’s dog Rufus and her granddaughter, Lily Shaw, are shown at the dog park’s Halloween event last year. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Deborra Andersen
Candlewoof, New Milford’s dog park, will offer a Halloween membership drive and dog costume contest Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Members are invited to stop by and pick up the new Candlewoof dog tag.
Interested members can join for $20.
The costume contest will begin at 3 p.m. at the Pickett District Road park.