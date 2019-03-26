https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/New-Milford-defends-SWC-bowling-title-13717690.php
New Milford defends SWC bowling title
New Milford successfully defended its South-West Conference championship Feb. 25 at Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.
The Green Wave combined for 2,858 pins over three games, well ahead of second-place Notre Dame-Fairfield’s 2,375.
New Milford’s Riley Smith was the individual girls champion with a three-game score of 619. She had a high game of 219.
New Milford’s Matt Viserto also rolled a 619, with a high game of 223. He was runner-up in the boys competition to Kolbe Cathedral’s Christopher Stevens (640).
The Green Wave accounted for three of the top five boy’s slots. Matt Crookshank was third with a 579 and Frederick Foshay fifth with a 544. Ryan Kayfus bowled a 497 for New Milford.
