NEW MILFORD — The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT is recruiting students for its new session, slated to begin Sept. 13. Tuition is free for qualifying candidates.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave., New Milford.

The school, a SNAP and WIOA Employment Training Provider, offers job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults with the food produced in classes donated to local food banks. The school also serves as the congregate meal provider for the New Milford Senior Center and the emergency food provider for the Town of New Milford.

The school, modeled on the Community Kitchen program of the anti-hunger organization Feeding America, was established in 2007 to provide unemployed and underemployed adults with the skills they need to find jobs with career paths in the food service industry.

Instructed by Chef Blythe Roberts, the students learn skills touching on all aspects of working in a professional kitchen. Besides providing 12 weeks of hands-on culinary and food safety instruction, the school also arranges internships for all students, trains them in the life skills necessary to getting and keeping a job, and assists with job placement.

Those interested in applying for or learning more about the program should contact Dawn Hammacott at 203-512-5791.

For more information, call Dawn Hammacott at 203-512-5791, e-mail culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net or visit communityculinaryschool.org.