New Milford costume parade, trick-or-treating events set for Halloween

Several Halloween activities are planned for residents of New Milford.

NEW MILFORD — The mayor’s office has announced plans for Halloween activities in town.

Trick-or-treating will be allowed in town. A Facebook page, “New Milford Halloween Trick or Treating 2020,” has been created. Residents are encouraged to post if they or their neighborhoods welcome trick-or-treaters.

In addition, the Parks & Recreation Department will offer two Halloween events.

The annual Trunk-or-Treat, which will be held drive-up style, will be held Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at John Pettibone School on Pickett District Road.

Registration is required through the department.

The department will also hold a ghost hunt. Residents are invited to display a ghost in their yard.

The mayor’s office has announced a downtown Halloween costume parade for Halloween at 3 p.m.

Children in costumers are invited to gather in the parking lot off Church Street behind town hall to begin a sidewalk costume parade that will be led by horses from Quiet Rein Farm.

The parade will proceed from Church Street to Main Street, Bank Street and the Village Green.

Many downtown businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will offer a “Monster Petting Zoo,” which will feature friendly monsters to greet littler children, that day from 2 to 4 p.m.

Masks are required for all participating in the parade, downtown trick-or-treating and the petting zoo.