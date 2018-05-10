New Milford company ready to make its pitch





Laurie and Kevin Lane, of New Milford, invented a new system for building sand castles and snow sculptures. Kevin Lane of New Milford and his family invented a new system for building sand castles and snow sculptures. He demonstrates his system at Lynn Deming Park in New Milford last June. Lane is filling a bucket mold with sand.

It’s not even summer yet and a budding New Milford business that specializes in making sand castles has already had a busy year.

On Monday evening, Create A Castle will participate in Pitch Night, a Shark Tank-like event to be held in New York City and featuring Bloomingdale’s CEO Tony Spring.

The panel will also include O Magazine Creative Director Adam Glassman and Rachel Shechtman, founder of Story, a new-concept retail store on Tenth Avenue and the host of Pitch Night.

According to its website, Story is a “retail concept that takes the point of view of a magazine, changes like a gallery and sells things like a store.”

Every four to eight weeks, Story changes its design and merchandise to “bring to light a new theme, trend or issue.”

Kevin Lane, who invented and founded Create A Castle with his wife, Laurie, said Pitch Night represents a “golden opportunity” for his business.

During the event, designers and makers get three minutes to pitch their product in front of the panel. Winners will have their products temporarily featured in the Story retail store.

“This is very big news for us and we are overjoyed that we made it in,” Lane said.

“This could bring the business to the next level due to its instant exposure to the retail sector on the world stage in New York City.”

Lane added the event offers the opportunity to be noticed by other retailers and media.

Create A Castle is a patent-pending sandcastle-making system that uses a fill-from-the-top method, rather than the traditional method that often results in crumbled structures. The ease and quickness of the building, Lane said, better retains children’s attention. It also works with snow.

Create A Castle molds are open on both ends, placed on the sand and filled from the top.

The builder adds water and packs the sand as necessary.

Instead of lifting the mold off the sand, the builder unhinges the mold and pulls it away from the sculpture.

The brick designs are built into the mold. Users can add decorative corbels and battlements.

Since launching in spring of 2017, the Lanes have filed for five design patents and two utility patents. They are vendors at several beaches along the East Coast and California.

Create A Castle molds are made of recycled and food-grade plastic.

The Lanes donate a portion of their proceeds to help ocean wildlife through the Marine Mammal Center in California.

The system was recently featured in The Toy Insider, which offers daily reviews of new toys.

Contact Chris Bosak at cbosak@hearstmediact.com; 203-731-3338