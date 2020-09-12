New Milford car show to be held at Harrybrooke Park

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will be the host site for a new event, “Family, Friends and Freedom,” a car show, Sept. 19 that will benefit two non-profit organizations.

A Sept. 20 rain date is planned for the event at the park off Still River Drive.

The car show will benefit the park and Help Our Military Heroes of Danbury.

Family, Friends and Freedom is sponsored by Best Buy Tires of Brookfield and hosted by Paradice Classic Cruisers of New Milford.

Harrybrooke Park opened in 1966 to the people of New Milford and surrounding communities for their benefit, health, recreation and pleasure.

Founded in 2009, Help Our Military Heroes provides assistance to active duty service members and veterans who require ramp-entry, modified minivans due to their wounds, injuries, and illnesses.

Both organizations have found their share of struggles in 2020.

“As we all face a ‘new world’ in this pandemic, non-profits who host and survive by events have taken a large hit,” explained Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park. “We have canceled our events all year and that means zero income from them as well.”

“This is an outdoor event that will be spread out, safe and certainly within all COVID compliance to the town and the state standards,” Buckbee related.

The event will feature The Deli Rescue food truck and the Ben & Jerry’s truck from New Haven. Vendors will also be on hand.

Admission is $10 per vehicle for spectators or to show.

For more information, visit www.universe.com/2020fffcarshow, or to participate or volunteer, contact Arielle Barker, office manager at 860-799-6520 or email Harrybrookepark14@gmail.com.