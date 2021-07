NEW MILFORD — The 2021 Cruzing New Milford Annual Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, will be in a new location: John Pettibone Community Center grounds at 2 Pickett District Road (Route 7).

The event, which will benefit local and regional veteran causes, including Remember Our Veterans/Wreaths for Heroes New Milford, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is described by organizers as western Connecticut’s largest car and motorcycle event and New Milford’s longest running and largest event.