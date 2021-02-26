New Milford business gives free food to needy, first responders

5
NEW MILFORD — After seeing so many people having a tough time due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carrie Lee Bunblasky, acting owner of Tasty Waves Frozen Yogurt & Bagel Cafe on Main Street, had an idea of how to help. She set up a community kindness initiative, where her store offers free baked goods every day to anyone who comes in — no questions asked.
“I initially came up with the idea because we wanted to somehow support our community during this crazy time,” said Lee Bunblasky, of New Milford, who along with her husband Jeremy, has two children, ages 7 and 2. “We know that so many people are struggling during this pandemic, both financially and emotionally.”