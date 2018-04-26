New Milford boys track team looks to be a factor again

Coming off a SouthWest Conference title, the New Milford High School boys track team has its sights set on once again contending for a title.

The Green Wave returns with a strong core from last year’s team that won the SWC title. There are holes to fill, but that process looks to be well underway after New Milford opened its season by sweeping a meet against Bethel (88-62), Brookfield (108-35) and Immaculate (102-43).

The throwing core is still solid, led by Jacob Meadows in shot put and discus, while James Day and Andrew Grinnell have exceeded expectations in the javelin already this season, according to coach Ryan Rebstock.

The Green Wave relays should be highly competitive, led by an indoor state champion 4x400 team. The 4x100 relay team has run fast early on as well. Seniors Kevin Batternay and Zack Matson should compete for gold in the horizontal jumps and pole vault, respectively.

Charlie Osborne is coming off a sensational indoor season, breaking the school 600 meter record after breaking the SWC record in the 800 meter in the championship meet last year.

Eli Nahom will look to continue his success in the long distance events. Matt Brevard joins a strong sprinting core of Matt Bouzakis, Luke Chastain, and Mike Tarby, along with Andre Vial and Chase Schuster.

“Underclassmen are stepping up as well. We are aiming to be in the mix to repeat as SWC champions this season and make some noise at the Class L championships as well,” Rebstock said.