New Milford boys track gives their all

The New Milford High School boys track team continues to excel on the big stage, but has fallen short of gaining major titles recently.

The Green Wave has successful meets at the SWC Championships and Class L State Championship and has athletes moving on to the New England Championships as well as nationals.

The championship portion of the Green Wave schedule started with the SWC Championsips and while New Milford had a historic day, it came up just short of a repeat title.

The Green Wave scored 111 points, the most ever for the team in SWC history, but finished second to Bunnell.

“We hoped to defend our SWC title this year, but fell short to a strong Bunnell squad,” New Milford coach Ryan Rebstock said. “The boys stepped up after being forced to miss several practices the week before due to the storm.”

At the SWCs junior James Day won the javelin followed by teammate Andrew Grinnell, who is a sophomore. Eli Nahom ran a strategic race to win the 3200, and Charlie Osborne capped his SWC career by successfully defending his SWC title in the 800. Osborne also anchored the winning 4x400 relay, along with Chase Schuster, Mike Tarby, and Luke Chastain.

Jacob Meadows concluded a stellar SWC career with second in the shot put and third in the discus, as well as scoring in the high jump. Zack Matson placed second in the pole vault, an event that he has put time into throughout his career.

At the Class L championships, New Milford hoped to be in contention for a state title. Ultimately the Green Wave came close but fell short by 11 points and placed fourth.

“The team has been competitive at the state level consistently the last couple years, and we are moving closer to our goal of competing for and winning a state title,” Coach Rebstock said.

Nahom won the 3200 and the 4x400 relay team from SWCs went on to win Class L title. Meadows had a great meet, scoring 12 points, taking third in shot put and discus. Day and Grinnell placed second and third in javelin, qualifying them for the State Open with personal best throws.

At State Opens, Day placed sixth to qualify for New England’s in the javelin. He will compete at nationals along with Grinnell and Nahom, and the members of the 4x400 relay, which took fourth and broke our school record in 3:23.66 to qualify for New England's this weekend. That team was made up of Osborne, Schuster, Tarby, and Chastain.

“Our program continues to reach new heights and these guys love to compete and really want to make their mark,” Rebstock said.