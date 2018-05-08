New Milford boys lacrosse eyeing improvement, playoff berth

The New Milford boys lacrosse team is off to a solid start in SouthWest Conference play and is looking to book a trip to the postseason.

At 6-5 after a tough loss to Hall, the Green Wave are 6-2 in conference play and need one more game to qualify for the state playoffs.

“We have dealt with some adversity, injuries mostly, this year but have been able to overcome it and grow as a team,” said New Milford coach Evan Cassells.

A number of younger players have stepped up for New Milford so far this season, including sophomore midfielder Jack Puglisi and freshman attackman Jake Wilton. Cassells credits the team’s experienced offensive players like seniors Nate Capriglione, Nishan Parikh and Jacob Anderson with helping the underclassmen grow into their roles.

“Our young guys have been able to learn from the more seasoned offensive players on our team,” coach Cassells said.

The New Milford defense has looked sharp this year, led by senior goalie Bryan Almeida and captain defensemen JD Warren, and junior defensemen Dillion Kessman and Ian Magner.

New Milford has won two of its last three games and had a three-game win streak after a season opening loss to Joel Barlow, but has also had a tough out of conference slate and lost to Trumbull, Danbury and Hall.

“We have been sharp when playing in conference with a big win against rival Brookfield but have struggled against some tough Class L opponents out of conference,” Cassells said.

Games remain against undefeated New Fairfield (9-0), Masuk (7-3) and Weston (10-1) and the hope is those games will get the Green Wave ready for a postseason surge.

“We have a challenging stretch to finish out the season against some great competition but in return it will make us poised come playoff time,” Cassells said. “You don’t learn much by playing teams that don’t challenge you. Playing teams who are competitive creates consistency and an expectation of pace of play. Hopefully we can harness that and make a run come playoff time.”