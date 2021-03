NEW MILFORD — Local author Scott Leddy’s latest book is a novel called “All the King’s Men.”

Taken from the book’s synopsis, which was written by Leddy:

Tatiana Botnari’s life is hard in Moldova. She struggles to financially support her young son in a country falling into disrepair. When her clairvoyant dreams show visions of a serial madman preying on young children and the police department scoff at her claims, she seeks the help of former FBI Behaviorist and serial profiler, Raymond Fischer. Fischer, self-exiled, fled the US to Soroca after the death of his daughter. A bottle in his fist and a grudge on his shoulder, he joins the search for the elusive Bogeyman of Bessarabia. The pair team up with local reporter, Aleksandr Radu, and the manhunt soon becomes the largest in Moldova’s history.

Can Fischer suppress his inner demons?

Will Tatiana’s horrifying visions cause her to lose her mind?

Let the hunt begin…

The book, which is available on Kindle and at Amazon, contains adult material (violence and graphic details.)

Leddy, a resident of New Milford, is a longtime member of the Republican Town Committee and is the Zoning Board of Appeals secretary.