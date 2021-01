New Milford area residents and crews cleaned up Wednesday morning after three inches or less of snow fell on the region.

Some school districts, including Brookfield, Bethel, Ridgefield, and Easton, Redding and Region 9, had a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning. Many had dismissed early Tuesday, when the snow started.

As officials had predicted, snowfall totals were relatively minor. Danbury had the most with three inches, with New Milford following with 2.4 inches, according to data from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

Bethel saw 2 inches, while Brookfield had 1.5 inches, Ridgefield had 1.3 inches and Newtown had 1.2 inches.

Newtown schools opened on time, while Danbury and New Milford remained on their previously scheduled remote learning days.

All New Fairfield schools were remote, as well. The elementary schools are already on distance learning this week due to COVID-19 concerns, but the middle and high schools had been scheduled to return in person on Wednesday.

Superintendent Pat Cosentino said she kept the schools on remote for another day because an early dismissal had already been planned.

“It’s really inappropriate to have a two-hour delay and then dismiss early,” she told families in a video. “Kids aren’t even in school for two hours, and that’s really disruptive for families, and it’s also disruptive for education.”