Trish Haldin / Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW MILFORD — The Town of New Milford announced on Monday some youth employment opportunities in town this summer.

The town will participate in the Connecticut Youth Employment Program in partnership with the Northwest Regional Workforce Investment Board. This program employs qualified youth, ages 14 -21, to work for six weeks during the summer. Participants will work for 20 hours each week for $13 per hour from July 5-Aug.13.