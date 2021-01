NEW MILFORD — Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main Street, offers the following programs.

Open Studio: Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p,m, Walk-ins are welcome anytime. during hours the center is open. If bringing more than three people, please call ahead.

Activities can include:

Painting a canvas

Painting your own pottery

Creating wood sculptures from center’s assortment of pieces

Creating with the many materials available

Bringing in one’s own items to add

Making jewelry (call ahead)

There are many more options. The center has a full pottery studio downstairs.

Pottery wheel lessons, private: two, $145; four, $285; eight, $540; includes everything.

Pottery wheel rental: $9/hour per wheel, plus cost of clay and firing.

Shelf rental: $100/month, six month commitment or $150 month.

Saturday Sculpture: 10 a.m.-noon, for ages 8-17; three weeks, $119, plus tools. All levels, students will be encouraged to create works of art of their own design from influences in the world around them.

Pottery Studio, wheel or handbuilding. Open Studio fee: $12 (up to four hours). Open Studio assistance: $20/hour. Private time lesson: $60/hour.

For more information, call 860-354-4318 or visit www.villagecenterarts.org.