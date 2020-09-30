New Milford Trunk-or-Treat still on — but in different format

NEW MILFORD — The town has found a way to offer its traditional Trunk-or-Treat event this year for Halloween.

The event, coordinated by New Milford Parks & Recreation Department, will be held drive-through style this year to adhere to social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trunk-or-Treat will be held Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Instead of residents walking up to decorated vehicles to receive candy, participants will drive up to decorated vehicles and receive candy tossed into their trunk or into a bag held out the window.

The town is seeking residents interested in decorating their vehicles and dressing up for the event.

Those handing out candy from their vehicle trunks will be set up around JPCC and will place candy inside the open trunks (or a bag) as motorists pass by.

Participants must be set up by 5:15 p.m. and have candy ready to distribute.

Pre-registration is required for those who would like to receive candy; only one registration is necessary per vehicle. Sign-up is available online.

Drivers will be asked to open their trunks as they enter the lot. Those who are unable to open a trunk are asked to have a passenger hold a bag out the window so candy can be placed in it.

A volunteer will close each trunk upon exiting the lot.

Participants must remain in their vehicles.

Pickett District Road will be to enter from Route 7. Participants must enter Pickett District Road from the rotary on Still River Drive and enter the JPCC’s entrance near Social Services and the Youth Agency.

Volunteers will verify registration, which is required to participate.

To hand out candy or receive candy, register through Parks & Recreation.