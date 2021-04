3 1 of 3 Contributed / Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Charles Maring / Contributed Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW MILFORD — Singer-songwriter and nationally touring musician Kim Richey will bring her country-influenced folk-rock music to The Silo on Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. for the first concert of the season.

Since the release of her first album in 1995, Richey’s songs have received a wide range of radio play and she has written songs that have been performed by Trisha Yearwood and Brooks & Dunn. Richey has also co-recorded songs with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Jason Isbell, among others.