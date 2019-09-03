New Milford Tennis Open Sept. 14-15

USTA/New England adult tournament tennis will return to New Milford Tennis & Swim Club Saturday, Sept. 14th and Sunday Sept. 15th.

The 25th Annual New Milford Open Tennis Tournament Presented by Union Savings Bank will feature such categories as Men’s Open Singles, Men’s 50 Singles, Men’s 55 Singles, Men’s 60 Singles, Men’s 65 Singles, Men’s 70 Singles, Men’s 75 Singles, Men’s 80 Singles, Women’s Open Singles, Women’s 50 Singles, Women’s 60 Singles, Men’s Open Doubles, Women’s Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s 3.0 Singles, Men’s 3.5 Singles, Men’s 4.0 Singles, Men’s 4.5 Singles, Men’s 3.0 Doubles, Men’s 3.5 Doubles, Men’s 4.5 Doubles , Women’s 3.0 Singles, Women’s 3.5 Singles, Women’s 4.0 Singles, Women’s 4.5 Singles, Father-Son Doubles, Parent-Child Doubles, Women’s 3.0 Doubles, Women’s 3.5 Doubles and Women’s 4.5 Doubles.

The event is USTA/New England sanctioned. Play will take place on six outdoor clay courts. Matches will be single elimination, best 2 out of 3 sets, with USTA/NE rules governing play.

“There are divisions for all ages and abilities,” said Tournament Founder and Chairman Todd Nicholson.

The entry fee is $49.95 for singles and $56 per team for doubles. The entry deadline is Thursday September 12th at noon.

For more information players should contact Tournament Director Todd Nicholson at 203-758-8828 or info@cttennis.com.

The event rain date is September 28th-29th. No refunds or exchanges.

Sponsors include New Milford Tennis and Swim Club, Union Savings Bank and The Player’s Edge Tennis Association.