New Milford Stuff-a-Cruiser set for Dec. 5

The New Milford Police Department will hold its annual Stuff-a-Cruiser event Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gifts collected will benefit the town of New Milford Social Services Santa Fund.

The drive will be held near Kohl’s and Big Lots in Litchfield Crossings off Route 7.

Toys, gloves socks, hats, backpacks, bicycles, skateboards, school supplies, ear buds, jackets, scarves, gift cards of cash, movie gift certificates.

The event is sponsored Big Lots, Kohl’s Cares and Webster Bank.