New Milford: Studio D dancers perform 'Winter Showcase'

NEW MILFORD — Studio D dancers performed a “Winter Showcase” at 19 Main in New Milford, featuring over 60 dancers and 30 pieces choreographed by both teachers and Studio D dancers. Masked and socially distanced, the annual Winter Showing looked very different this year, due to safety protocols imposed because of Covid, an announcement said. There was no audience, with the exception of the director, a few dance teachers, photographer, and videographer, but the spirit and joy of performing together was evident in the dancers’ movements, the announcement said.

The show was recorded and edited and will be available for streaming this month. For more information, contact 860-350-2900 or online at www.dancestudio.com.