NEW MILFORD — On June 19, Pete Francis (of Dispatch) returns to The Silo for a special event that will feature performances by Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart.

In addition, visual artist friends of The Dragoncrest Collective will be showcasing their latest artwork at this event. Come see recent creations by Jesse Gestal, Alex Sanzo, and Katie Heimbold. Artwork will be available to view and purchase in the barn gallery.