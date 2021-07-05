New Milford River Trail Association offering bike ride

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford River Trail organization is organizing a bike ride.

This free event is for all levels of riders, from teenagers through adults. Meet at the George Washington plaza in Gaylordsville, on Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. The round trip ride is approximately 14 miles through mostly backroads. There will be a stop at Kent Coffee and Chocolate for a break. Please bring a bike, helmet and water bottle. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com