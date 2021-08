The New Milford River Trail Association is hosting a bike ride. This free event is great for all levels of riders, a release said. Meet up at Patriots Way parking lot (west of the historic train station building) on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m.

The ride will be approximately 14 miles through the Merryall section of town. Please bring a helmet, water bottle, and snack. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at (203)448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com