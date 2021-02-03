NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Schools invites parents of 2021-2022 incoming kindergarteners to begin the registration process for next school year. Any child who will be 5 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2021 is eligible for enrollment.
New Milford Public Schools kindergarten registration
