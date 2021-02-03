New Milford Public Schools kindergarten registration

NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Schools invites parents of 2021-2022 incoming kindergarteners to begin the registration process for next school year. Any child who will be 5 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2021 is eligible for enrollment.

You can begin the online registration process by visiting www.newmilfordps.org and clicking on the “Student Registration” link on the homepage. To start the online registration process, click on the school your child would attend (Hill and Plain or Northville) and make sure to be under the 2021-2022 school year. You can check what school your child would attend by clicking on the “Kindergarten Registration Documents” and going to the “Boundary Directory.”

Some forms are not available online and a paper copy must be completed. These forms are under the “Kindergarten Registration Documents” and can be printed out or picked up at the locations identified below:

Paper documents

If you need paper copies of the registration documents, they will be available at the following locations: Hill and Plain/Northville, Main Office; Youth Agency at the John Pettibone Community Center; at your child’s daycare or New Milford Town Hall.

In order to complete registration, you must come to the main office in which the following documents will be needed to complete the registration process:

Your child’s birth certificate

Three proofs of residency (copy of mortgage, deed or rental agreement ,utility bill, real estate tax bill or statement, driver’s license w/ current address, bank statement)

Your personal ID (driver’s license, passport)

All completed registration forms (either online or hard copy). These include: Student Registration Form; Home Language Survey (not available to fill out online); Physical (Medical) Form (not available online); Social Development Form (not available online).

Completing process

For the month of February, you can complete the registration process at the school your child will attend on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. All registration forms and documents must be brought to the school to finalize registration.

For registration questions, call the main office of the school your child will attend: Hill and Plain, 860-354-5430; Northville, 860-355-3713.