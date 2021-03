NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Library, 24 Main Street, will have the following programs:

We Love to Read a Latte through March 31 Participants, who can start at anytime, read books, magazines, ebooks, eaudio, or read to their child and then send what they read each week to vfisher@biblio.org or bring in their log at curbside, Monday through Friday and receive a raffle ticket for each item. Participants receive three raffle tickets for each program they attend. There will be a drawing a week.

Women and Money Wednesdays, March 17, 1 p.m. on Zoom. This series is offered by Merrill Lynch in partnership with several other libraries in the state and New York, as well as the YWCA in Greenwich The link: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O6rfEamTSJeOy5zE8XYi3Q

Off the Rail with Jim Cameron, Thursday, March 18, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuf-urrToqGtfovF_PJTz4lh_3r2LLb_dm).”Transportation guru” and former NBC News anchor, Cameron, leads this presentation and Q&A on Connecticut’s transportation crisis. Topics: Will riders ever return to commuter rail? Who will pay to keep trains running? Where will money be found for our highways? How will new residential/workplace trends affect CT’s economy? This program is sponsored by the Friends of NMPL

How to Prevent Lyme Disease with Rika Keck, Thursday, March 25, 6 p.m., on Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tcO-vpzwjHtxYA9rsDLiS1qk20LTtWOST).

Get Your Garden On! with Mark Gostkiewicz, Friday, March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16, 7 p.m. This is a four-part series presented by Gostkiewicz from Tri Gable Lea Farm. Subjects will include no till gardening, times to start a garden, easy plants for beginners, starting plants indoors, decoding potting mixes and protection options from wind and cold. Space is limited to 25.

Yoga in the Time of Covid, Mondays on the library’s Facebook page. Dawn Delpha, a certified yoga instructor, guides attendees through a gentle yoga practice. A new practice is added to Facebook each Monday. This program is sponsored by the Friends of NMPL

Stockmarket Game, through Friday, April 16. This is an investment simulation for teens and adults. Participants, who can sign up at anytime, receive a hypothetical $100,000 to invest in the stock market. There will be weekly lessons and the program will be played entirely online. To get a password and ID, email vfisher@biblio.org.

Connecticut Crossroads invites contributors to pair a memory with a recipe and send them to the Crossroads project at vfisher@biblio.org or chris@crossroadsproject.com. Participants receive a free face mask.

For questions or to register for programs, email Val Fisher at vfisher@biblio.org.