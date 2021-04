Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut /

NEW MILFORD — Beginning April 20, New Milford Public Library’s Knit & Stitch (formerly the Library Knit Wits) will start meeting on the Green on Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

Those interested in attending are asked to call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 on Tuesday mornings to confirm that there will be a session.