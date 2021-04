NEW MILFORD — Upcoming events at New Milford Public Library, 24 Main Street, include the following:

The library has started a seed library and is offering free seeds. As gardeners harvest, they are encouraged to save their seeds and donate them back to the library for others to plant. The library welcomes all non-GMO seed donations. For a list of available seeds, email vfisher@biblio.org or pick up at the front door to the library during curbside.

Get Your Garden On! with Mark Gostkiewicz, Friday, April 2, 9 and 16, 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a series presented by Gostkiewicz from Tri Gable Lea Farm. Space is limited to 25.

Long Term Care, the Missing Link, Wednesday, April 7, 6 p.m. on Zoom. Presented by the State of Connecticut, this is a guide to retirement planning, and when and why to consider long-term care insurance. It includes understanding the risks and costs of nursing home care, what is need to know before buying insurance; and learning about the state’s program, the CT Partnership for Long Term Care.

Women and Money Wednesdays, April 21, 1 p.m. on Zoom. This series is offered by Merrill Lynch in partnership with several other libraries in the state and New York as well as the YWCA in Greenwich.

Adult Coloring Café, Thursday April 15, 6 p.m. Weather permitting location: The Green, otherwise, Marsh Parish House. Masks must be worn when entering and leaving the building. COVID-19 protocols and social distancing are observed. Space is limited if inside, so registration is requested.

Create Your Own Handpainted Pansy Wine Glass, Thursday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Artist Lindsey Hottin will guide viewers through painting their own personal wine glass. Pickup for supplies is April 21 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Registration is required.

Yoga in the Time of COVID, Mondays on NMPL’s Facebook Dawn Delpha, a certified yoga instructor, guides participants through a gentle yoga practice. This program is sponsored by the Friends of NMPL.

Tour the New York Public Library with Molly Uskudarli, Thursday, April 29, 6:30 p.m. This is a virtual historical tour and the program will be in person at the Marsh Parish House. Masks will be required and space is limited. Registration is required.

For questions or to register for programs, email Val Fisher at vfisher@biblio.org.