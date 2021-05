NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Library, at 24 Main St., is holding young adult events for grades 6-12.

Most events are in person, except as noted. To RSVP for all programs, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

• Sweet Summertime Cookin’ is an eight-week program of cooking meals and desserts with Chef Rob. It begins on Monday, June 28; other dates are Tuesday, July 6, then Mondays, July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2, 9, and 16. All participants will receive a cookbook. Sign up starts June 14. Programs are on Zoom at 7 p.m.

• Drumming Circle and Snax is June 11 from 4-5 p.m. outside at the Marsh Parish House.

• Japanese Braided Friendship Bracelets is June 17 from 4-5 p.m.. Attendees will make bracelets and have some tea and cookies.

• Games & Chess is June 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

• Make Art Club is June 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House. This month, participants will paint silhouette pictures.

• YA Activists is June 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

• Dungeons & Dragons meets two times this month, June 7 and 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Graphic Novels Book Club is June 13 from 3-4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.